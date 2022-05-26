2 in, 1 out: The transfer scenarios that might play out at Sheffield Wednesday early in the summer transfer window

It is an important summer ahead for Sheffield Wednesday in terms of their recruitment.

Their play-off defeat to Sunderland meant that the Owls’ bid to bounce back to the Championship at the first time of asking never came to fruition.

This summer, the club, alongside boss Darren Moore, must once again craft a squad capable of challenging right at the top of the League One table.

With that being said, here, we’ve picked out three transfer scenarios that might play out at Hillsborough early on in the summer transfer window – two in, one out.

IN: Elliot Anderson

One player that we could see arrive at Hillsborough is Newcastle United starlet Elliot Anderson.

The attacking midfielder has been linked with a potential loan move to Sheffield Wednesday this summer and it could be a move that makes sense.

Anderson spent the second half of the season on loan at Bristol Rovers, helping them win promotion from League Two, and scoring eight goals and laying on five assists in 21 appearances.

Championship clubs are also said to hold an interest in the 19-year-old, but a move to League One could be a logical next step in his development.

OUT: Josh Windass

In terms of a player that could leave the club early in the window, Josh Windass could be a candidate.

It has emerged in recent days that Argentinian side Club Atlético Talleres are potentially interested in bringing the 28-year-old to South America.

Windass featured just nine times for the Owls this campaign, owing to injury, scoring four goals and assisting twice in those matches.

As such, whilst he would no doubt improve Wednesday’s team, he would not be a huge miss considering the Owls already played the majority of this campaign without him.

IN: Harlee Dean (or another centre-back)

Centre-back is certainly a priority position for the Owls this summer and as such, Harlee Dean could make a Hillsborough return.

With Sam Hutchinson and Chey dunkley having been released by the club, bringing back the centre-half, even if just for numbers, could make sense this summer.

During his loan spell with Wednesday, Dean claimed that he could leave St. Andrews on a free transfer this summer, and on a free transfer, could be a good addition to the Owls’ backline ahead of next campaign.

If not Dean, with numbers light, at least one, and more likely two or three central defenders will surely come through the door at Hillsborough this summer.