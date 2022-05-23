2 in, 1 out: The transfer scenarios that might play out at Nottingham Forest early in the summer transfer window

Nottingham Forest will be looking to secure a place in the Premier League on Sunday when they head to Wembley Stadium to face Huddersfield Town in the play-off final.

The outcome of this particular clash is expected to have a major impact on the scale of the Reds’ transfer business this summer.

Whereas Forest will be able to be more ambitious when it comes to targeting players if they are preparing for life in the top-flight, they may be at risk of losing some of the key members of their squad if they suffer defeat at the hands of the Terriers.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three transfer scenarios that might play out at Forest during the opening stages of the transfer window.

In: Joe Rothwell

According to a recent report from the Lancashire Telegraph, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United are both expected to submit contract offers for Joe Rothwell this summer following the midfielder’s decision to call time on his stint at Blackburn Rovers.

During the previous campaign, the midfielder delivered some impressive performances for Rovers in the second-tier as he managed to produce 13 direct goal contributions at this level.

If Forest go on to secure promotion this weekend, they could gain an edge over the Blades in the race for Rothwell’s signature as they will be able to provide him with the opportunity to play in the Premier League next season.

In: Jed Wallace

Another player who has been linked with a move to the City Ground in recent times as Jed Wallace who is also attracting a great deal of interest from West Bromwich Albion.

A stand-out performer for Millwall in the Championship last season, Wallace could prove to be a good signing for Forest if they miss out on promotion.

The winger scored six goals at this level for the Lions during the previous term whilst he also provided an impressive total of 11 assists for his team-mates.

Yet to make a decision on his future despite the fact that Millwall have offered him a new contract, Wallace will become a free-agent in June if he decides to call time on his stint at The Den.

Out: Cafu

In an interview with O Jogo last month, Cafu admitted that he was open to the possibility of moving back to Portugal this summer.

When you consider that the midfielder has only started three games for Forest this season, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he ends up sealing an exit from the City Ground in the coming months.

When you consider that Cafu’s current deal is set to run until 2023, the Reds could secure a reasonable fee for him this summer if they receive interest from elsewhere.