2 in, 1 out: The transfer scenarios that might play out at Middlesbrough early in the summer transfer window

Middlesbrough had a good season this year and under Chris Wilder their form further improved.

They were unlucky to finish the season just one place below the play-offs, but it’s a good marker for the Boro boss as he approaches the summer transfer window and considers how far off his side are and what will make them stronger.

There’s a good set of core players at the club but Wilder will be looking to make signings throughout summer and here we take a look at two possible players who may join the club and one who may leave.

In: Jack Stacey

According to Alex Crook, Chris Wilder is interested in the signing of Jack Stacey from Bournemouth following their promotion to the Premier League.

Stacey made 25 appearances for the Cherries this season with Adam Smith and the on-loan Ethan Laird falling into favour above Stacey.

Therefore, it seems unlikely that Stacey will find himself playing regular first team football in the Premier League if Bournemouth are looking to solidify themselves a place in the top flight.

Stacey has plenty of Football League experience and did also make 19 appearances in the top flight with Bournemouth during the 2019-20 season so he would be a reliable signing for Chris Wilder.

Furthermore, the right-back is able to provide assists as well as doing his defensive duty which would suit a Chris Wilder team well.

In: Jordan Rhodes

Another player Boro are interested in is Huddersfield Town’s Jordan Rhodes according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rhodes has had a decent season with Huddersfield despite being second choice to Danny Ward and has scored three goals and contributed three assists in 21 appearances.

Furthermore, in the Terriers’ play-off semi-final against Luton Town, he was able to provide the goal and win the man of the match award as his team progressed to Wembley.

Rhodes is under contract for another two years so it could be a tough signing for Boro to get done, however, it could be made easier if Huddersfield gain promotion to the Premier League.

Despite doing well, the 32-year-old isn’t the first choice as striker and in the Premier League you can imagine Carlos Corberan wanting to get a new face in to provide the assistance up front.

Out: Djed Spence

Spence has been on loan with Nottingham Forest this season and he has done a brilliant job across 42 appearances playing a key role in Forest’s journey to the play-off final.

His impressive form has earned him a lot of admirers and it looks increasingly likely that the 21-year-old will earn a move up to the Premier League with a report from Football Insider claiming Tottenham have opened talks with the right-back to gain his services, and The Sun reporting an interest from Arsenal too.

Another report from The Sun claims that Middlesbrough are expecting to get £15million from the sale of their player.

Therefore, with the level of interest and the fee Boro are looking likely to make it seems a matter of when and not if the player will exit the Riverside this summer.