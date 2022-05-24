2 in, 1 out: The transfer scenarios that might play out at Ipswich Town early in the summer transfer window

After the major overhaul that occurred at the club last summer, Ipswich Town may have a quieter transfer window in the next few months as Kieran McKenna looks to put a squad together capable of winning promotion from League One.

The spending spree that then-manager Paul Cook went on saw a lot of experience acquired, with players who had been solid at the level above the third tier arriving at Portman Road.

It didn’t work out for Cook in the end though and despite McKenna’s best efforts, he was unable to push the Tractor Boys into the play-offs as they finished in 11th position.

Work does need to be done to the squad though to turn it into one that can chase the automatic promotion spots in 2022-23 – let’s look at some early summer deals that could be done both in and out of the club.

IN: Tyreeq Bakinson

Bakinson arrived on loan from Bristol City in the January transfer window on loan, with Robins boss Nigel Pearson blasting the midfielder upon his exit.

It was a drop down a division for the 23-year-old but he slotted in well into the Ipswich engine room, scoring twice in 17 appearances under McKenna.

Ipswich always had the option to make the loan move a permanent one, and with Bakinson having no future at Ashton Gate, it would seem as though the best course of action would be to bring him to the Tractor Boys on a full-time basis, where he could potentially develop into a Championship regular in a few years time.

OUT: Tyreece Simpson

Having picked up some crucial experience out on loan at Swindon Town in League Two earlier in the 2021-22 season, Simpson was recalled by Ipswich and it looked likely that he would get a chance under McKenna.

That never happened though and before the season ended, Simpson stated to the club a desire to depart for pastures new this summer.

Ipswich have activated the one-year extension in the 20-year-old’s contract, but that has only been done so that they can guarantee a fee for his services.

A trio of clubs are reportedly admirers of Simpson – those being Barnsley, Luton Town and Peterborough United – so we could see a move made by one of those in the coming weeks.

IN: Macauley Bonne

Ipswich-born Bonne made a return to the club he spent a lot of time as a youth with last summer, joining from Queens Park Rangers on a season-long loan deal.

The Zimbabwe international scored 12 goals in League One last season – all but one of them though came under Paul Cook’s management in the first half of the season, with McKenna perhaps not quite seeing the best of Bonne.

Even though he did lose form in the second half of the 2021-22 season, there’s still clearly a goalscorer in there at League One level, so a permanent move for the 26-year-old should perhaps be pursued.