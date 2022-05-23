2 in, 1 out: The transfer scenarios that might play out at Huddersfield Town early in the summer transfer window

Huddersfield Town are 90 minutes away from a Premier League return.

After working their way past Luton Town over two legs in the Championship play-off semi-finals, Huddersfield take on Nottingham Forest at Wembley on Sunday for a place in the top-flight.

Carlos Corberan’s focus isn’t going to be drifting beyond that with that game a golden opportunity to end what’s been a three-year stay in the Championship.

Promotion would open up a number of transfer possibilities for Town, with speculation already building ahead of the season coming to an end on Sunday evening.

We take a look at THREE scenarios that might play out at Huddersfield early on in the summer given current rumours:

Will Boyle signs

Boyle has been someone that’s been linked with Huddersfield for a long time now, with Football League World noting their interest in the Cheltenham centre-back in January 2022.

In the coming weeks Boyle will leave Cheltenham, with Huddersfield the favourites to pick up the 26-year-old on a free transfer.

Whilst the summer is at an infant stage, we could well see Huddersfield move to complete this deal.

Jordan Rhodes back to Boro

Rhodes scored the goal to put Huddersfield in the play-off final, stepping off the bench to break Luton hearts in the second leg of their clash.

However, Alan Nixon has claimed that Rhodes has an admirer in Middlesbrough heading into the summer.

Rhodes moved to Teesside back in 2016 as Boro chased promotion to the Premier League but his career has not quite peaked again since then as he’s moved into his thirties.

Huddersfield have seen flashes of the Rhodes of old this season, including a really well-taken finish in their 2-0 win over Boro last month.

If Huddersfield do win promotion, though, you wonder what role Rhodes has to play in the Premier League. Danny Ward has been first choice this season and you’d expect Town to look for a new striker if it is to be the top-flight they are preparing for.

With game time probably easier to come at Middlesbrough, could we see Rhodes return to the Riverside Stadium?

James McAtee in

The Manchester City midfielder will be allowed to leave the Etihad on loan this summer, as per Alan Nixon.

It’s claimed in his report that Huddersfield join Swansea City in boasting an interest in the 19-year-old, who has 25 goal involvements for City’s U23s this term.

An issue for Huddersfield’s chances of doing a deal might be hampered by promotion, though, with McAtee and City looking for assurances over how much the teenager will play.

If Huddersfield miss out on the Premier League, then, they might be better placed to get this deal done.

The ultimate Huddersfield Town end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Which Premier League club is Levi Colwill on loan from? Arsenal Chelsea Tottenham West Ham