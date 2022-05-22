2 in, 1 out: The transfer scenarios that might play out at Fulham early in the summer transfer window

With Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town still to do battle at Wembley, Fulham can watch on from home knowing that plans for their Premier League return are firmly in the works.

Crowned as champions of the Championship, Marco Silva’s side had an impressive 2021/22 campaign, finishing on 90 points and scoring an eye-watering 106 goals.

As the Cottagers look to strengthen their squad ahead of next campaign, plenty of players have been linked with a move to Craven Cottage in recent weeks.

Here. we’ve picked out three early transfer dealings we can see happening in West London – two players in, and one out.

IN: Nemanja Matic

One man that could perhaps be on his way in early during the transfer window is current Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic.

Late last night, a report by The Sun claimed that Fulham are trying to convince the Serbian veteran to remain with them in the Premier League and make the move back to West London.

Matic previously had a successful time in the capital at Chelsea, so perhaps could be convinced to make the move to Fulham if they can convince him they can survive in the Premier League.

At 33-years-old, Matic is certainly in the twilight of his career, but, would certainly offer some crucial veteran Premier League experience in the Fulham midfield.

OUT: Anthony Knockaert

One player that could be heading for the exit door, though, is winger Anthony Knockaert.

Now 30-years-old, Knockaert has spent the vast majority of the season injuyred, making just seven appearances for the club in all competitions.

Over the years, Knockaert has shown he can be a good operator at Championship level, but, if Fulham are to stay up and be a success in the Premier League, they are going to need players that are ready to play, and that have more quality than the Frenchman.

With his contract set to expire in 2023, too, a move this summer may allow Fulham to bring in a small fee for him, rather than lose him for nothing next season.

IN: Neco Williams

The summer is yet to arrive but still this feels like a transfer saga that has been rumbling on for a while now.

Neco Williams returned to Liverpool at the end of the Championship season after a successful loan spell at Fulham and by all accounts, the Cottagers are keen to see him return this summer.

They have reportedly been named their price for the Welsh international, and Marco Silva’s side are said to have registered their interest in getting the deal done for that fee.

Given that this move could suit all parties, it could be one that gets wrapped up fairly early on this summer.