2 in, 1 out: The transfer scenarios that might play out at Coventry City early in the summer transfer window

Coventry City improved their position on the Football League pyramid for the fourth successive season during the 2021/22 campaign, securing a top-half Championship finish.

Eager to continue the development into the upcoming Championship season, it is set to be an interesting summer for the Sky Blues.

Finding themselves in and around the top-six mix for much of the campaign, Mark Robins will be eyeing up the play-offs as an achievable target next year.

Whilst we wait and see how the summer plays out for the West Midlands club, we take a look at three transfer scenarios that could play out at Coventry early this window.

IN: Matthew Sorinola

Ian Maatsen has been linked with a move with German giants Borussia Dortmund, following a fine season from the Chelsea loanee.

This is something that could pave the way for the Sky Blues to agree a permanent move for a left wing-back.

High on that list, if this situation plays out in this way should be Royale Union Saint-Gilloise defender Matthew Sorinola, who is being eyed by Swansea City.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a productive year with MK Dons during the 2020/21 campaign, featuring 14 times for the high-flying Belgian outfit this season.

Sorinola represents an option who could operate in the Championship now, whilst also appearing to be someone who has an extremely high potential.

IN: Scott Twine

If Callum O’Hare is to depart this summer, then Scott Twine could be an excellent option to fill the void that the attacking midfielder would leave.

Despite lots of Championship and higher-level interest surfacing for League One’s Player of the Season, Twine ended up at MK Dons last summer despite there being second-tier clubs in pursuit.

Acting as an indication that Twine and his representatives place more focus on the environment he is set to walk in, rather than the financial rewards, Coventry could be the ideal destination under Robins.

OUT: Callum O’Hare

Our last selection of course leads to the potential scenario mentioned above.

The club’s CEO Dave Boddy has suggested that Coventry will look to be resilient when it comes to interest in their integral players this summer, although sizeable offers will have to be considered.

One player who could quite easily generate a sizeable sum of cash is Callum O’Hare, especially when considering that Tottenham Hotspur are one of the Premier League clubs in pursuit.

Football Insider also claimed that O’Hare has a £5 million price tag, a deal that Spurs may consider.