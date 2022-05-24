2 in, 1 out: The transfer scenarios that might play out at Charlton Athletic early in the summer transfer window

Charlton Athletic endured a difficult campaign in 2021/22.

As they looked for a return to the Championship, the Addicks could only manage 13th place in the League One standings – well short of where they would have wanted to be.

As a result, boss Johnnie Jackson paid the price with his job, with the Addicks now seeking their next boss and the man who can take them forwards.

In recent weeks, we have seen the likes of Neil Lennon, Matt Taylor, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Mark Warburton and Michael Beale linked with the vacancy.

With that being said, it is a big summer ahead at the club, with bringing in the right manager and players key to the Addicks’ success.

Whilst it is hard to do given there is no boss in place at present, here, we’ve picked out three transfer scenarios we think might play out at The Valley early in the transfer window.

IN: Zach Robinson

One early transfer dealing we can see Charlton Athletic getting done is the signing of AFC Wimbledon forward Zach Robinson.

FLW sources recently revealed that Charlton Athletic are one of the clubs monitoring the 19-year-old’s situation with his contract with the Dons due to expire in the summer.

Robinson made six League One appearances for Wimbledon this season, scoring one goal and registering one assist.

The forward also spent time on loan in the National League South in 2021/22, first with Hemel Hempstead Town and later with Hampton and Richmond Borough.

OUT: Ben Purrington

Given he is still yet to sign a new deal with the club, it is reasonable to suggest that Ben Purrington leaving the club could be a transfer scenario that plays out early this summer.

Purrington’s current deal expires at the end of June, with the club confirming they have made a new offer to the left-back when they announced their retained list recently.

Having previously played Championship football with the Addicks, it may be that Purrington is holding out for offers in order to assess his options before making his next move.

As it has gotten to this stage, it would not be a surprise to see Purrington unable to agree fresh terms with the Addicks, and thus leave The Valley this summer.

IN: Elliot Lee

One smart bit of business that Charlton Athletic should look to get done early in this window is securing the signature of Elliot Lee permanently.

Lee spent the campaign on loan with the Addicks in 2021/22 and was recently released by Luton Town.

Having scored three and assisted four in 34 League One appearances, the 27-year-old would be a welcomed addition to the Charlton squad if they could pull this one off.

Being a free agent, Lee will no doubt take his time in weighing up his next move, but it could be that a return to The Valley makes sense if both parties are interested in a re-union.