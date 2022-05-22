2 in, 1 out: The transfer scenarios that might play out at Cardiff City early in the summer transfer window

Cardiff City are set for somewhat of a rebuild this summer as several big earners depart the wage bill at the Bluebirds.

The likes of Alex Smithies and Marlon Pack are confirmed to be exiting the club, whilst the likes of Aden Flint, Will Vaulks, Joe Ralls and others have expiring contracts that aren’t certain to be renewed.

Steve Morison has already been hard at work trying to get players in early doors well before pre-season gets underway, with Jak Alnwick, Ebou Adams, Ollie Tanner and Jamilu Collins all arriving at the Cardiff City Stadium before the month of May ends.

Quiz: 24 facts every Cardiff City supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 What year was the club formed? 1879 1889 1899 1909

What other business could be done though in the coming weeks? Let’s look at three deals that could occur in the early doors of the transfer window.

IN: Callum O’Dowda

Following the recall of Ryan Giles midway through the 2021-22 Championship season, Cardiff reacted by bringing Alfie Doughty in from Stoke City on loan, but due to injury the Bluebirds did not get much use out of the youngster.

If Morison is going to stick with a 3-5-2 formation then he needs a reliable option at left wing-back, and that man could be O’Dowda.

The Republic of Ireland international has been released by Bristol City following a six-year stint at the Robins, and still only 27 years of age he has a lot to give at Championship level still.

O’Dowda was featuring regularly at wing-back under Nigel Pearson before suffering an injury midway through the season, and he has already been linked to Cardiff so it’s a move that looks realistic.

OUT: Joe Ralls

Out of the many Cardiff senior players to be out of contract this summer, the one departure that may hurt the most is Ralls.

The midfielder joined Cardiff as a teenager from Farnborough and worked his way through the ranks to become a regular starter, but the 2021-22 season saw a decrease in productivity when it came to goals.

Ralls scored just once in 29 Championship appearances in 2021-22 – talks have been held to renew his deal but an agreement is yet to be reached, so the 28-year-old could feasibly head to pastures new.

IN: Josh Laurent

Cardiff may already have a replacement for Ralls and perhaps Will Vaulks lined up in the form of Laurent, who is out of contract at Reading this summer.

Laurent was being linked with the likes of Rangers and Nottingham Forest last summer, so a switch to a team like Cardiff, who also struggled just like Reading last season, would be surely a sideways step.

Contact has been made though with Laurent’s representatives from Cardiff, according to Wales Online, so it could be a genuine mover.

You’d assume though that there will be clubs who can pay more money than the Bluebirds who will be in for the 27-year-old this summer.