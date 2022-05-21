2 in, 1 out: The transfer scenarios that might play out at Bristol City early in the summer transfer window

Bristol City’s season was a disappointing one as they finished 17th in the Championship, losing 21 games over the course of the campaign.

Under the management of Nigel Pearson, the Robins will be looking to have a much more successful season next year as they aim to push further up the table and improve on this season.

Therefore, it will be an important summer for Pearson as he aims to make the right signings and recruit the right heads to make sure he has a squad that is able to compete next season.

With that in mind, here we take a look at two possible transfers in and one out from Ashton Gate this summer.

In: Andy Rinomhota

According to Bristol Live, Bristol City have got the 25-year-old midfielder on their radar.

Rinomhota made only 20 appearances for Reading this season as he was struck with injury issues but he did well when he played and proved to be a big miss for his side when he was out of action.

The 25-year-old’s contract expires this summer and despite being offered a new deal, he hasn’t yet signed anything with his current side.

Although Bristol City didn’t have the best season themselves, with the Royals only narrowly avoiding relegation, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the player move on to something new.

City may face some competition for the player’s signature as he’s an established Championship midfielder, however, the Robins will be keen to secure his services with a number of midfielders out of contract at the club this summer.

Quiz: Can you name which club Bristol City sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Yannick Bolasie Crystal Palace Everton Fulham QPR

In: Ryan Alebiosu

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are open to offers for the 20-year-old this summer and Bristol City are battling it out with Blackburn Rovers to try and secure his signature.

He’s another player that’s been unlucky with injury issues this season and his second half of the season loan move to Crewe resulted in only six appearances.

However, there is clearly talent there and he has done well for this season scoring a goal and assisting three times in 11 U23s appearances and EFL Trophy games.

He’s yet to make an appearance for the senior side but Football Insider claim he’s trained with the first team since signing a professional deal suggesting he’s used to a professional set up.

Out: Antoine Semenyo

Semenyo has been a bright spark in the side this season managing to contribute eight goals and 12 assists in 31 appearances during this campaign.

The club had an offer for the 22-year-old in January from Nottingham Forest but they turned the offer down as they felt it was below the value of what their player was worth.

However, Pearson has admitted that should the right offer come along then he would not stand in the way of his player getting the opportunity to play at a higher level and if Forest go up to the Premier League, they may have more resources to their disposal to come back and reiterate their interest in the player.