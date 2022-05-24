2 in, 1 out: The transfer scenarios that might play out at Bolton Wanderers early in the summer transfer window

Bolton Wanderers enjoyed a very encouraging second half to the season in League One and will be optimistic about their chances of promotion next term.

The Trotters finished ninth in the third tier and oversaw an excellent January transfer window that altered the trajectory of their campaign very significantly.

Ian Evatt appears to be of very high esteem with the clubs ambitious owners and will have some of his wishes granted in the summer window, on the condition that a promotion push is sustained more than it was last term.

Wanderers transitioned into League One with ease and have laid the foundations now to kick on and compete inside the top six next season.

Here, we have taken a look at three transfer scenarios that might play out at Bolton early in the summer window…

Two in

Marlon Fossey

If Bolton can sell a long term project to Marlon Fossey this summer, they may well acquire a player with the potential to remain a first team regular as their upward journey in the EFL continues for some years.

The 23-year-old showed immense potential in a loan spell from Fulham in the second half of the season, cut short due to injury, and Evatt could be a huge pull factor for the American at this stage of his career.

Tim Ream could be a strong figure of influence at Craven Cottage this summer having started out his career in England with the Trotters after coming over from the USA.

Fossey enters the final year of his deal in West London next season, therefore financially it could be feasible.

James Trafford

Another precocious loanee from this season was James Trafford.

The 19-year-old spent time on loan at Accrington Stanley and Bolton this season, from Manchester City, more impressively with the latter and his pathway to the first team looks blocked with the Premier League champions.

Bolton offers quite a nice location, not having to move a long, long way at such a young age and with the club on the up it could be an appealing destination, with Gavin Bazunu looking more likely to challenge Ederson for the number one spot at the Etihad Stadium in the coming years.

One out

Dapo Afolayan

The breath-taking quality of Afolayan’s performances in the first half of the season would have caught the attention of a lot of clubs in higher places, making it harder to imagine him playing in League One next term.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon has supported rumours that the 24-year-old has been identified as a potential Ryan Kent replacement at Rangers this summer, but Bolton are in a strong position financially with two years remaining on the forward’s contract.

An incoming fee for Afolayan may strengthen the Trotters’ pursuit of Fossey and Trafford, they are certainly a club to watch out for in the coming months.