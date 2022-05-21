2 in, 1 out: The transfer scenarios that might play out at Blackburn Rovers early in the summer transfer window

This summer certainly looks set to be one of change at Ewood Park for Blackburn Rovers.

After more than five years in charge, manager Tony Mowbray has now left the club following the expiry of his contract at the end of the season.

As a result, finding a new manager to take over from the 58-year-old is the obvious priority for Rovers, but with a number of players facing uncertain futures, there are other issues to be dealt with as well.

With the 2022/23 season set to start earlier than usual, those are things that may need to be addressed quickly as well, so that preparations can be put into place for a return to action.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two incomings, and one outgoing, that we could see at Blackburn sooner rather than later, now that the market is almost open again.

Out: Ben Brereton-Diaz

Even though Blackburn have just triggered the option to extend his contract by 12 months until summer 2023, it would still feel like a surprise if Ben Brereton-Diaz stayed at the club beyond this summer.

Following his excellent season for Rovers, and continued rise on the international stage with Chile, the 23-year-old now looks to be attracting attention from a number of top-flight clubs.

Given this could now be their last chance to receive a fee for him, and with some sizeable offers likely to come in, you feel Blackburn may prefer to let him go now while they can get a return on their investment that can be put back into the squad, rather than losing a player of his quality for free in 12 month’s time.

In: New striker

Should Brereton-Diaz move on this summer, then it seems clear that Blackburn will need to add another striker to their ranks before next season.

Having not signed another attacker following the departure of Adam Armstrong last summer, Rovers found themselves struggling for goals when Brereton-Diaz was absent in the second half of the season, which proved costly in their pursuit of a play-off place.

Some extra firepower therefore feels rather important this summer, but with much of the focus on a new manager, it remains to be seen exactly who they might target to fill that role.

In: Ryan Alebiosu

One name that has been linked with Blackburn as we head into the summer window, is that of Arsenal youngster Ryan Alebiosu.

According to Football Insider, the winger is attracting interest from both Rovers and Bristol City with the Gunners apparently willing to listen to offers for the 20-year-old, who made six appearances on loan at Crewe during the second half of this season.

With Reda Khadra and Ian Poveda having both returned to their parent clubs after loan spells with Rovers in 2021/22, the Ewood Park club could benefit from adding more depth to their attacking wide options, and with their record for bringing through young players, it may not be a huge surprise if this is one that does end up being completed.