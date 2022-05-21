2 in, 1 out: The transfer scenarios that might play out at Birmingham City early in the summer transfer window

The summer transfer window certainly looks as though it could be a busy one for Birmingham City.

Following a hugely disappointing 2021/22 campaign, the Blues will be looking to bounce back next season, and climb up the Championship table again.

For that to happen, it seems there will have to be some considerable changes made to their squad, with players already being linked with St Andrew’s, and some who are already there, attracting interest.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two incomings and one outgoing at Birmingham that we could see happen, sooner rather than later, as we get ready for the transfer window to open.

In: Matija Sarkic

Sarkic is a familiar name to Birmingham fans, having made 23 appearances for the club during a loan spell from Wolves this season, that was ended by injury in January.

However, it seems a reunion between club and goalkeeper could be on the cards, with recent reports from Birmingham Live claiming that the Blues are keen to re-sign the Montenegro international for the 2022/23 campaign.

It also seems there may be a chance of that happening, with Wolves goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts admitting he would rather Sarkic be playing in the second-tier rather than sitting on the sidelines, meaning another loan move may not be out of the question.

Which club did Birmingham sell these 23 players to in the last decade?

1 of 23 Ben Foster Watford West Ham United Manchester United West Bromwich Albion

In: Mallik Wilks

At the other end of the pitch, another addition that we could see to Birmingham’s side, is Mallik Wilks.

It was reported last month that the Blues are keen to sign the attacker, who has found himself somewhat down the pecking order at Hull City this season.

Admittedly, the Tigers have now taken up the option to extends Wilks’ contract by a further 12 months, meaning he will not be available for free this summer. It is however, potentially the club’s last chance to receive a fee for him, meaning they could be tempted to sell if Birmingham were to make a bid for the striker.

Out: Jobe Bellingham

Just like his brother Jude before him, it seems Jobe Bellingham is starting to attract the attention of some of the top clubs in world football.

The 16-year-old has only made three first-team appearances for Birmingham, but it is already being reported that the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in the midfielder.

With Newcastle also credited with an interest, there are plenty of clubs keen on the teenager who can make bids that Birmingham could find hard to turn down. Given they are not going to want to be beaten to his signature, that could spark quite a race for Bellingham’s services, which could mean he is not at St Andrew’s for much longer.