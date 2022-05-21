2 in, 1 out: The transfer scenarios that might play out at Barnsley early in the summer transfer window

After a poor season this year, Barnsley now find themselves preparing for life in League One over the summer transfer window.

First and foremost, they will need a manager to oversee the comings and goings at Oakwell as they are yet to replace Poya Asbaghi who was relieved of his duties just before the end of the season.

However, regardless of who will be taking them forward they will be looking to make the necessary additions to their side in the hope of returning to the Championship on the first time of asking.

Here, we take a look at two possible transfers in and one possible transfer out of Oakwell we might see this summer.

In: Panutche Camara

Barnsley were first interested in Camara back in November but with the midfielder’s continued impressive form in the second half of the season, it would be no surprise to see the Reds re-ignite their interest in the 25-year-old.

In 40 appearances, Camara was able to score four goals and contribute four assists and although he is likely to face interest from higher level clubs too, if Barnsley get on it quickly they could bag the player.

Plymouth failed to gain promotion this season, missing out on the play-offs right towards the end of the season and Barnsley are a step up in terms of a team with the expectation of being at that higher level.

The Tykes would be able to secure him game time and that may be what works in their favour, especially with Plymouth having made Camara available to buy after contract talks between the parties broke down.

Quiz: Can you name which club Barnsley sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Who did Barnsley sell John Stones to? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Charlton Athletic Everton

In: Jack Butterfill

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the Tykes look likely to gain the services of 18-year-old Butterfill from Leicester City.

In his season with the youth team, the striker has scored a goal every other game this season and despite not making a senior appearance for the Foxes yet, his form this season means he is highly rated.

Admittedly, last season he scored only one goal in 11 appearances last season but his form this season speaks volumes and although only young, at League One level he may be able to have the desired impact.

Out: Michal Helik

The Polish international has been a rare bright spark in a poor season for Barnsley having been a mainstay in the side making 38 appearances.

The defender is of high quality and can play with the ball at his feet and in the air.

His contract with Barnsley expires next summer but given his talent and their relegation, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him on his way out of Oakwell this summer.

Furthermore, if an offer did come in for Helik at this time, Barnsley would probably have to consider it as he is out of contract next summer and they’d rather not let him go for free.