2 in, 1 out: The Swansea City January transfer business that could happen

Swansea City are currently in 16th place in the second-tier standings, with the gap extending to 12 points from the play-off positions over the Christmas period.

Covid-related postponements mean that the Swans now possess games in hand over some of their Championship counterparts, with could prove vital if they are to mount a top-six challenge as the season progresses.

The January transfer window is now officially open, with Swansea now hoping to strengthen their squad and improve their chances of securing a play-off finish.

Here, we take a look at some of the business that could occur at the Swansea.com Stadium this month.

Quiz: Can you name which club Swansea City signed these 20 strikers from? 1 of 20 Joel Piroe? Ajax Feyenoord PSV Vitesse

In: Sam Greenwood

Sam Greenwood is one of the most exciting teenagers in English football at the moment, with the Leeds United man emerging as a target at Swansea City, as per a report from the Swansea Independent.

The 19-year-old has appeared in the Premier League this season, but he has spent the vast majority of this season with Leeds’ under-23’s.

Greenwood can operate as a striker, on either wing or as an attacking midfielder – versatility that would be of great use to Russell Martin.

In: Matt O’Riley

Swansea have set their sights on young MK Dons midfielder Matt O’Riley, as per an update from the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (31/12, 15:16).

Being a player that Martin will know very well from his time with the Dons, O’Riley has seemingly hit new heights under Liam Manning this time out.

The 21-year-old, who primarily operates as a central midfielder, has chipped in with six goals and four assists in League One this season, wearing the captain’s armband on one occasion too.

Out: Jamie Paterson

Jamie Paterson has proved to be one of the best free signings in the entire EFL this season, with the 30-year-old chipping in with eight goals and four assists so far.

His influence has been there for all to see, with Paterson developing an excellent working relationship with Joel Piroe throughout the campaign.

West Brom were credited with an interest in the exciting midfielder back in late November, as per a report from the Daily Mail, but it remains to be seen if their initial interest will strengthen.