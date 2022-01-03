2 in, 1 out: The Sheffield Wednesday January transfer business that could happen

Sheffield Wednesday are a side that may not have too large of a budget in the winter window – but if a deal can be done to aid Darren Moore in his quest to get the Owls promoted, then he will certainly try and dip his hand into his pocket.

The side are eighth in the table right now and only six points off the play-off places – so could certainly try and push on in the second half of the campaign to try and seal a spot in the promotion hunt come the end of the season.

Wednesday though have won only one of their last five fixtures – and in a bid to ensure they pick up the extra points going forward, Darren Moore could try and sort out his squad further this winter window.

Who then, could be both in and out of the door at Hillsborough?

In – Matthew Bondswell (Newcastle)

According to a report from Football Insider, one player that Sheffield Wednesday are chasing in Matthew Bondswell.

A deal would suit both player and club, with the youngster unable to get games at his current side – especially with Eddie Howe’s team now blessed with a wealth of riches – and the Owls in need of some new faces in defence. At 19-years-old, he could certainly benefit from some extra playing time and more competitive football and his talent also means he could be an asset to Wednesday too.

A deal could also be done on the cheap, as Newcastle won’t want to let him leave on a permanent basis. Any agreement would therefore be a loan deal – and that would suit Darren Moore, as he doesn’t have a lot of budget, if any, to really work with.

It would provide the club with some backup in defence and the ability to let a really talented player have a platform to perform in the second half of the campaign. Portsmouth though are also believed to be keen – meaning they could have a tug-of-war on their hands for his signature.

In – Josh Ruffels (Huddersfield Town)

Another player that Sheffield Wednesday are considering in a bid to add some new names to their defensive line is Josh Ruffels.

As reported by Yorkshire Live, the 28-year-old is being chased by the Owls and his wealth of experience of EFL action could certainly benefit them and help them in their bid for a promotion spot. He too would likely love more playing time, as he has failed to have many minutes at his current team this season.

With Huddersfield flying high in the table, he has only been able to get on the field three times so far. That’s despite playing in over 300 games for previous club Oxford and looking solid for them when he did. It’s a waste then to see him sit on the sidelines for so long – and Sheffield Wednesday could be the side to let him flourish again in League One.

If they want an experienced defender to help shore up their backline, then they’re definitely looking in the right area. Again, a deal might have to be struck to sign him on a short-term basis rather than a more permanent one.

Out – Lewis Wing (Middlesbrough)

One name that has certainly been linked with the exit door at Hillsborough though is Lewis Wing. As reported by The Star, the midfielder may have his current short-term deal cut short with the Owls, as he may play a part for his parent club in the second half of the season.

Before joining the club, he didn’t manage to feature much at Middlesbrough. He has featured nearly 100 times for Boro so far during his career but since the beginning of 2021, he has spent more time out on various loan deals.

He was loaned to Rotherham first and featured for them before moving on to Sheffield Wednesday and playing regularly for them to boot. However, with Middlesbrough under new leadership in Chris Wilder, it looks like he could be given the chance to feature again.

He’s been a first-team mainstay for the Owls since his move, so it will be a blow for them if he does have to return to the Riverside Stadium. It may mean that the club need to dip into the transfer market again for a replacement in the centre of the field.