2 in, 1 out: The QPR January transfer business that could happen

QPR will be hoping to use January as an opportunity to bolster their squad to remain intact with the play-off chase.

The R’s, who currently find themselves a point and a place outside of the play-off positions, do possess a couple of games in hand on fifth and sixth place.

It does now appear that the play-off chasing clubs are breaking away from the rest of the division, meaning that Mark Warburton’s side will be needing to keep pace.

Here, we take a look at the January transfer business that the R’s could involve themselves in…

In: Steve Cook

QPR have emerged as one of a few interested parties in Bournemouth defender Steve Cook.

The Daily Mail have reported that the R’s have moved ahead of Nottingham Forest in their pursuit of the 30-year-old, whilst Watford and Newcastle United are providing higher-level competition.

Cook has not seen too much game time for the Cherries this season but there is no denying that he has the ability to bolster the R’s promotion bid.

Cook’s experience, physicality and reading of the game, all make him an excellent option for Warburton to perhaps bring in.

In: Kasey Palmer

Bristol City midfielder Kasey Palmer is on Warburton’s radar this January, as per a report from Gregor MacGregor.

The 25-year-old has proven to be a real handful at Ashton Gate, possessing the technical ability and attacking drive to cause all sorts of problems from an attacking midfield position and out on the left wing.

He would have to work very hard to get into the side regularly with Ilias Chair and Chris Willock, but he does possess the versatility to impress in different roles.

Out: Rob Dickie

According to The Athletic, Leeds United, West Ham and Wolves are three of a handful of Premier League clubs who hold an interest in QPR defender Rob Dickie.

The 25-year-old has been a vital component in the R’s backline this season, playing every Championship minute for his side thus far.

Dickie certainly has the ability and the mindset needed to thrive in the division above and would be a huge miss if he does head for the Premier League.