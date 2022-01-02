2 in, 1 out: The Peterborough United January transfer business that could happen

Peterborough United have a tough return to the Championship following their promotion from League One.

Darren Ferguson’s side have struggled all season and currently find themselves third bottom with 19 points from 23 games.

To make matters worse, Peterborough have picked up just three points away from home all season highlighting the need for additional players in the squad.

A successful January could be the difference in staying in the Championship or dropping back down to League One and with the winter transfer window now underway, planning should be in place to get their squad ready for an important second half of the season.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted January transfer business that could happen for the Posh.

Out

Siriki Dembele seems the obvious place to start considering the attacker has been linked with a move away from London Road for several transfer windows now.

Couple that with his good form this season then it seems likely that a departure is on the cards with the attacker’s contract coming to an end this season.

Peterborough may decide to cash in on their star man in this window to enable them to add players into the side with some much needed Championship experience.

With the need to keep players for their small squad, it seems unlikely there would be anymore departures from Peterborough in January.

In

The obvious place to start is an extra forward. Jonson Clarke-Harris has struggled to hit form this season and Jack Marriott has been injured for the majority of the season so far leaving Dembele to partner Clark-Harris.

Adding a natural number nine alongside Clarke-Harris will give Posh an edge in the final third and allow them to sustain more attacks as well as alleviate some of the pressure on Clarke-Harris.

Another area in need of strengthening is at wing-back.

Dan Butler has been ruled out with a long-term injury meaning there is space at left wing-back to add.

Not only that, but that area will allow Peterborough to build more attacks as the wide areas are a weakness for Darren Ferguson’s side.