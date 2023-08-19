Bristol City have been fairly busy in this summer's transfer window as they look to compete higher up the Championship table this term.

The Robins have brought in four new players so far, and they are Jason Knight, Rob Dickie, Ross McCrorie, and Haydon Roberts.

The club has let some players leave after their contracts expired, but they were unable to stop young star Alex Scott from departing as he joined Premier League side AFC Bournemouth.

That departure has left the Robins a little light in the midfield and with a pocket full of cash from the sale.

So with the transfer window entering the final two weeks, we have looked at two possible arrivals and one possible exit at City...

In: Cameron Branagan

With Scott leaving Ashton Gate it means City have just under two weeks to sign a replacement.

They looked like they wanted George Thomason from Bolton Wanderers, but that fell through and therefore their pursuit could take them to Oxford United’s Cameron Branagan.

It has been reported by Darren Witcoop, that Branagan is a player under consideration by the Robins as they look for a replacement.

The 27-year-old has been with Oxford United for five years now, and in that time, he has been a consistent performer for the League One side.

The former Liverpool man has been linked with Blackpool in recent transfer windows, but this could be the time he finally leaves the Kassam Stadium.

The player is in his peak years and seems destined for the Championship, so if City make an offer, Branagan is surely going to want to pursue a move.

In: Chris Willock

Chris Willock wouldn't be a like-for-like replacement for Alex Scott but he could help to replace some of his creative spark.

It was exclusively reported by Football League World that the Robins are interested in the 25-year-old attacker and he could be someone the club look to get in before the close of play on September 1st.

Willock seems destined to leave Queens Park Rangers this summer, as he’s only got 12 months remaining on his contract and the R's look keen to sell before he leaves for free.

The former Benfica man would definitely add some creativity and flair to this City team.

Out: Zak Vyner

It’s important to stress that City will be keen to not lose any more key players from now until the 11 p.m. deadline on September 1st.

But if they were to see any player leave, it could be defender Zak Vyner, as he is attracting transfer interest.

Southampton as well as Luton Town and Scottish Premiership side Rangers are keen on the centre-back, as reported by Bristol Live.

Vyner has entered the final year of his contract at Ashton Gate, and while he was offered an extension a while back, the defender has yet to sign that offer.

Therefore, if the club does receive a tempting offer for their defender, they could be forced to sell, as they won’t want him to run down his contract and leave for nothing next summer.

But City will hope they can do enough to persuade the 26-year-old to sign a new contract and reject any possible interest.