It has certainly been a busy summer transfer window so far at Blackburn Rovers.

Striker Niall Ennis, winger Arnor Sigurdsson, midfielder Sondre Tronstad and goalkeeper Leopold Wahlstedt have all completed moves to Ewood Park since the market opened.

However, there have been plenty of outgoings as well. Ben Brereton-Diaz, Bradley Dack, Thomas Kaminski, Ashley Phillips, Daniel Ayala, Tayo Edun, Tyler Morton and Sorba Thomas have all departed the club in the time since last season came to an end.

As a result, it looks as though there is still work to be done for Rovers, to ensure they provide head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson with a squad fully equipped to once again push for a place in the Championship play-offs come the end of this campaign.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at some of the potential deals we could see completed at Ewood Park - both in terms of incomings and outgoings - before the window closes at the end of this month.

In: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi enjoyed an excellent loan spell in League One with Charlton Athletic last season, scoring 15 goals and providing nine assists in 49 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks.

It therefore looks as though the 20-year-old could be given a chance to prove himself on loan in the Championship next season, and that could be with Blackburn.

According to reports, Rovers are one of five Championship clubs - along with Birmingham, Ipswich, Hull and Leicester - to have held talks with Rak-Sakyi about a temporary move for the coming campaign, and given their need for some further firepower, it would be a major boost for Tomasson's side to win the race for his services.

In: Danny Batth

Ayala's exit earlier this summer seemingly left Blackburn needing some additional experience at the heart of their defence this season, and that may yet come in the shape of Danny Batth.

The Sunderland defender has been linked with a move to Ewood Park throughout the window, and the latest reports have indicated that Tomasson is keen to secure the services of the 32-year-old.

Admittedly, it has been suggested that the Rovers board are hesitant to hand a significant deal to a player of Batth's age. However, if Tomasson gets his way and the club do move for him, the funds that have been brought in from the sales of Phillips and Kaminski should make this a deal they can afford to get over the line.

Out: Harry Leonard

Right now, Blackburn do not really look to have the depth needed to allow players to leave their first-team, and it would arguably harsh to move Harry Leonard on, given how well the 19-year-old centre forward has led the line in the absence of more experienced options at the start of this season.

However, the more experienced pair of Niall Ennis and Sam Gallagher are getting closer to full fitness, while a new centre forward still looks to be high on the club's list of priorities in what remains of the transfer window.

Should one be brought in alongside the returning Ennis and Gallagher, then Leonard could soon find himself slipping down the pecking order at Ewood Park. If that was to be the case, then it could be argued that a loan move that allows him to continue playing regular first-team football could be best for his development, with the potential he has shown meaning it is unlikely he would be short of takers.