2 in, 1 out: The Blackburn Rovers January transfer business that could happen

Blackburn Rovers’ stunning run of form in the Championship continued earlier this week as they sealed all three points in their showdown with Barnsley.

Tony Mowbray’s side have won their last six league games and are now level on points with Fulham who occupy the second automatic promotion place in the Championship.

With the transfer window set to open this weekend, it will be fascinating to see whether Blackburn are able to bolster their squad by securing the services of some classy operators.

Rovers may also need to fend off interest from elsewhere for some of their key players in the coming weeks.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the transfer business that could happen at Ewood Park in January…

In: Ryan Hedges

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn are currently pursuing a move for Ryan Hedges.

Rovers had a bid for Hedges rejected by Aberdeen earlier this year but will now be free to negotiate a pre-contract deal with the 26-year-old as his current deal is set to expire next summer.

The winger has provided nine direct goal contributions in 19 appearances for Aberdeen this season in all competitions and would join up with Blackburn’s squad following the conclusion of the current campaign if an agreement is reached in January.

In: Josh Maja

Josh Maja was on the verge of joining Blackburn in the summer window before a move collapsed after the forward suffered an injury setback.

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, Rovers could potentially reignite their interest in the Bordeaux forward who recently made a return to senior action in the Coupe De France.

However, any potential deal may depend on whether the club are convinced that Maja will be able to maintain his fitness over the course of the coming months.

Out: Ben Brereton Diaz

Ben Brereton Diaz has been a stand-out performer in the Championship this season as he has already scored 20 goals at this level for Blackburn.

A report from The Sun earlier this month suggested that Leeds United were looking into the possibility of making a move for the Chile international whilst Sevilla and Brighton & Hove Albion are also believed to be keeping tabs on the Rovers man.

Whilst Blackburn will be keen to keep Brereton Diaz at the club, they could decide to sell him if a club is willing to match their £25m valuation.

However, in order to maintain their push for promotion, Rovers will need to line up an adequate replacement for Brereton Diaz before parting ways with him.