Birmingham City collected their first league win of the season against Leeds United in the second game of the Championship season.

Birmingham have enjoyed a summer of spending under their new ownership group, bringing in no fewer than eight players so far alongside the sale of Tahith Chong to Luton Town.

Other key departures include Troy Deeney, George Friend, and Maxime Colin - with the strategy at Birmingham this summer has been on recruiting younger players.

Tyler Roberts has arrived from Leeds and is joined by Krystian Bielik, Ethan Laird, Koji Miyoshi, Siriki Dembele, Dion Sanderson, Keshi Anderson, and Lee Buchanan so far.

There is renewed optimism surrounding the club this summer, with Blues under new ownership, and the potential start of an exciting new dawn.

Of course, with the window still open, things could change quickly, and the futures of other key players remains uncertain at St. Andrew's but, with Birmingham hoping to be far more competitive this season, it is likely that they look to hang onto most of John Eustace's squad from here on out.

With that in mind, here, we take a look at some of the potential outgoings and incomings before deadline day on September 1st.

In: Jonathan Panzo

City seemingly want to add a left-sided defender to their ranks after Auston Trusty returned to Arsenal and then joined Sheffield United permanently, and one player who appears to be on the list is Jonathan Panzo.

According to BirminghamLive, the 22-year-old Nottingham Forest man is on a long list of targets and in recent weeks has been linked with West Bromwich Albion, Cardiff City, and former side Coventry City as well.

Panzo played 31 times in the Championship as part of a defence that made it all the way to the Championship play-off final, but he returned to The City Ground over the summer, albeit outside of the first-team squad.

He has two years remaining on his contract and any deal that would take him to Birmingham would likely be a loan one, but is one to watch over the next few weeks.

Out: Sam Cosgrove

Derby County and Blackpool are two of five League One clubs that are interested in signing Birmingham's Sam Cosgrove, as reported by Alan Nixon.

Cosgrove has had a difficult time at St. Andrew's, failing to make an impact in the West Midlands and being sent out on loan a number of times.

Cosgrove had a decent spell at Plymouth Argyle last season, helping the Pilgrims reach the Championship, and it appears that has caught the eye of other sides in the third tier.

Derby are still looking to add to their forward line in what remains of this window, but they face competition from league rivals. As well as Blackpool, Barnsley, Charlton Athletic, and Oxford United are also keen on the striker. Cosgrove is likely to leave Birmingham before the deadline in September.

In: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

The Crystal Palace winger is a player who is attracting plenty of interest from Championship clubs this summer after an incredible season on loan with Charlton Athletic last year.

It seemed to be a two-horse race, as both Leicester City and Ipswich Town were named as possible destinations for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. However, it now appears that they have been joined by fellow Championship sides.

According to Alan Nixon, Birmingham City as well as Blackburn Rovers and Hull City are also keen on bringing the exciting youngster to their respective clubs in this transfer window. The 20-year-old scored 15 goals and claimed a further nine assists in all competitions for the Addicks last campaign.

It has been reported that Hull have already made an offer to the Premier League side to take the winger on loan, but nothing has been mentioned in regards to that bid and what it entailed, potentially offering Blues hope ahead of the September deadline.