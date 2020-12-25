2 in, 1 out: How Sheffield Wednesday’s January transfer business could pan out as window opens next week

Sheffield Wednesday have had a dismal season so far and Tony Pulis will know the importance of the upcoming January transfer window.

The Owls find themselves stuck in the Championship relegation zone, and they are four points away from safety as we approach the halfway mark.

Therefore, it’s a critical situation for the Owls, and Pulis’ failure to turn things around since his appointment is a worry.

In truth, Wednesday need new faces across the park, whilst they may need to shift players out the door in order to balance the books. So, it could be a very busy month for the Yorkshire outfit and here we look at some of the business that could be done…

In: Daniel O’Shaughnessy

Injuries to Aden Flint and Dominic Iorfa, combined with the fact that Chey Dunkley is returning from a lengthy lay-off, means that Pulis could do with one more centre-back.

They have been linked with Finland international O’Shaughnessy and it’s a move that would make sense. He will be available for around £500,000 and could make an impact in the Championship.

In: Sam Greenwood

For many, the priority next month has to be bringing in a striker, and it’s hard to argue with that.

So, reports suggesting Leeds United’s Greenwood could move to Hillsborough are encouraging. Even though he’s unproven at this level, the 18-year-old has scored goals for fun in the Whites U23 side and has talent.

Out: Matt Penney

The versatile left-sided player is yet to feature at all under Pulis, which says it all.

Having had a productive spell in Germany last season, Penney needs to be out playing week in, week out. So, a loan move would appear to suit all parties before his long-term future can be sorted in the summer.