2 in, 1 out: How Middlesbrough’s January transfer business could pan out as window opens next week

Middlesbrough are preparing for a big January transfer window.

After exceeding expectations during the first half of the season the Teessiders find themselves firmly in the mix to secure a spot in the play-offs.

Doing so would be a huge achievement for the club given how close the were to suffering a shock relegation last time out.

But if they’re to last the pace then they will need to act.

Neil Warnock has a fairly thin squad and so he may look to boost the numbers as he seeks to keep up the pace in the second half of the season, but players could also head for the exit door.

Here are some of the deals that Middlesbrough could look at as the January transfer window looms.

In: Yannick Bolasie

It’s a deal that many are expecting to happen.

Middlesbrough came agonisingly close to completing a move for the Everton outcast during the summer transfer window but it fell through at the last minute.

Little has changed in the situation of either party and so this inevitably looks like a deal that will be pursued once again.

In: Kamil Grosicki

The winger is a long-term target for Middlesbrough.

Given his current situation with West Brom it seems that the Poland international is destined for a move away from the Hawthorns next month with a number of clubs likely to be keen.

The Teessiders are bound to be in that group and so it’ll be interesting to see if they can get their man.

Out: Patrick Roberts

It just hasn’t worked out for Patrick Roberts at Middlesbrough.

The Manchester City man has struggled to break into Neil Warnock’s starting XI so far this term, and in recent weeks his action of the bench has been pretty limited too.

Given how expensive a loan deal this probably is I wouldn’t be surprised to see him leave the Riverside Stadium and look for a new challenge elsewhere.