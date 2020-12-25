2 in, 1 out: How Huddersfield Town’s January transfer business could pan out as window opens next week

Huddersfield Town are still searching for true consistency under Carlos Corberan, but there’s been enough in the opening 20 fixtures of the season to be excited about.

Corberan remains a relative rookie in terms of management, but he’s picked up some high-profile scalps in the Championship already.

Watford became the latest club to come unstuck against the Terriers on Saturday, with Vladimir Ivic losing his job after a 2-0 loss at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Now, Huddersfield will look to manoeuvre through a triple header over Christmas, as they take on Barnsley, Blackburn Rovers and Reading.

On the back of that, though, is a hugely important January transfer window for the club.

Corberan is pushing his squad to the absolute limit and injuries are pinching.

Danny Grant has already been signed up, but who could join him in West Yorkshire? Also, what about those that might be on the way out?

We dive into some action that might happen…

In: Rolando Aarons

Aarons fell agonisingly short of signing for Huddersfield in the summer transfer window, so it makes sense for Corberan to explore the option of signing him again in the winter.

Up in Newcastle, he’s finding himself extremely limited and, at 25, is surely going to want a move in the January transfer window.

If things fall into place, this is a deal Huddersfield have a good chance of doing.

In: Emile Smith Rowe

Smith Rowe scored two goals and registered two assists last season whilst on loan with the Terriers from Arsenal.

The Gunners have retained his service in the first-half of the current season, but he’s had injuries and Arsenal’s problems in the Premier League aren’t exactly the right environment for the young midfielder.

If the option is there in January, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Huddersfield chasing Smith Rowe again.

Out: Alex Pritchard

Back in the summer there were a couple of clubs reportedly interested in signing Pritchard and ending his Huddersfield spell.

Ultimately, nothing materialised and he’s had a bit-part role in Corberan’s squad.

Others are clearly ahead of him in the pecking order, though, which will be hard to take.

January might be the month to end Pritchard’s time in West Yorkshire.