2 in, 1 out: How Derby County’s January transfer business could pan out as window opens next week

A lot of uncertainty surrounds Derby County despite their upturn in form in the Championship of late.

Sheikh Khaled’s takeover of the club has not yet been confirmed by the club, despite being approved by the EFL a month ago.

Wayne Rooney, in the meantime, is a doing a fine job in interim charge of the Rams, going six games unbeaten.

Whether it’s Rooney or somebody else taking the job on permanently, whoever takes charge will be keen to strengthen the squad in January.

Here, we take a look at two players who could arrive in January, and one who could be on their way out over the course of next month…

In: Kasper Junker

Derby are likely to be in the market for a new striker, and Junker has been linked with a move to Pride Park.

According to TEAMtalk, Derby, Celtic, Middlesbrough, Swansea and Bristol City are all interested in signing the striker.

Junker has scored an impressive 26 goals in the Norwegian first division for Bodo/Glimt this season, and Derby will be hopeful of winning the race for his signature.

In: Matty Longstaff

Longstaff is out of favour at Newcastle, and could be set for a move away in January.

Derby and Nottingham Forest have been linked with the 20-year-old, who has made only one appearance in the Premier League this season.

Out: Mike te Wierik

te Wierik’s time at Derby has not gone to plan so far.

The Dutchman arrived at Pride Park from FC Groningen after penning a pre-contract agreement last season.

But the defender has made only six appearances for the Rams, and was sent off earlier on in the season against Preston in the Carabao Cup.

His agent is reportedly keen to get him out of the club and back to Holland in January – having been left out of the squad since early November, you can’t see Derby getting in his way.