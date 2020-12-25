2 in, 1 out: How Birmingham City’s January transfer business could pan out as window opens next week

The January transfer window is just a matter of days away.

Funds could be limited around the EFL but as clubs look to fulfil their objectives this term there could be a need to take a calculated step forward in the market.

Birmingham City are one of the clubs that fall into that category.

The Blues find themselves in a mid-table position but the hope will be that with some good results under their belts they could push themselves into the top half.

But if that’s to happen you’d think that Aitor Karanka will need to make some alterations to his squad.

So who could join and who could leave? We take a look at some potential deals.

In: Emile Smith-Rowe

The Arsenal star has struggled for regular game time with Arsenal this term and that could pave the way for a loan switch.

After enjoying time with Huddersfield last year, Smith-Rowe has showed just how good a player he is and the attacking midfielder is certainly someone who would add an extra dimension to the Blues.

Whether he’ll be allowed to leave amid the Gunners’ struggles, however, remains to be seen.

In: Mallik Wilks

The Hull City star has been one of the best players in League One this term after scoring eight goals so far.

While it remains to be seen if the Tigers would sell, a move for the 21-year-old winger could be a masterstroke to take Aitor Karanka’s side further.

Birmingham City need pace and creativity – something that Wilks would definitely offer.

Out: Gary Gardner

The midfielder was linked with a move away in September with Bournemouth said to be keen on a move.

Having been limited to just seven starts in the league it seems that the 28-year-old could still be a contender to move on after failing to establish himself as a key player.

If Gardner can play first team football while freeing up funds for new arrivals then it could be a move that the Blues will consider.