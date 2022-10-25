2 immediate West Brom issues Carlos Corberan will need to fix ASAP

West Bromwich Albion are closing in on the appointment of Carlos Corberan, it appears.

After multiple reports in recent days that the Spaniard was now looking favourite to be named Steve Bruce’s permanent successor, John Percy of the Telegraph has today reported that the Baggies are set to officially announce his arrival later today.

Corberan arrives with West Brom in dire straits, though, with the team massively underperforming in terms of results.

At present, the Baggies are second from bottom in the Championship table, with only Corberan’s former side, Huddersfield, below them.

With that in mind, here, we’ve identified two issues at the club that Corberan must seek to fix as soon as he arrives at The Hawthorns.

Too many draws

It sounds obvious to say that an incoming manager must turn around the club’s form, but that is what Corberan must do and the way to go about that is to address the sheer amount of draws the club have had this season.

In the Championship, the Baggies have won just one of their last eleven, which is dreadful, but, five of those eleven were draws.

In fact, Albion have drawn half of their 16 league matches so far this season, which, I would argue, shows they are not a truly awful side.

They are not being beaten comprehensively week in, week out, rather, they are often not good enough to win a match, but just slightly too good not to lose.

With just two league wins to their name, turning those draws into victories has to be the priority for Corberan until the World Cup break next month and if he can do so, by then, the Baggies situation could look much rosier.

Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about West Brom in the 2000s?

1 of 23 Where did the club finish in 2000/01? 3rd 4th 5th 6th

Underperforming XG

One way to address the sheer amount of draws the club have been having is to address the underlying issue – a lack of putting away their chances.

At times in certain games this season the Baggies have not performed badly, but, they simply have not taken the points that they have deserved due to being unable to take their opportunities.

This is demonstrated by looking at their expected goals (xG) for the season so far, according to Wyscout.

The Baggies have averaged an xG of 1.68 goals per 90, but have scored just 1.25 goals per 90, which is a clear indication of their underperformance in this area.

Looking at three recent results, this is clear, too

In their 2-0 defeat to Bristol the Baggies were scoreless despite an xG of 1.2 suggesting they should have scored, in their 0-0 draw with Luton it was the same story with an xG of 1.42 and the same could be said about their 1-0 defeat to Preston in which they had an xG of 1.75.

With the likes of Karlan Grant, Jed Wallace, John Swift, and Grady Diangana, Corberan can and must address this issue from the get go if given the job.

Only then will the club’s fortunes really turn.