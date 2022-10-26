2 immediate Middlesbrough issues Michael Carrick will need to fix ASAP

Middlesbrough have finally made an appointment in terms of their new manager, bringing in Michael Carrick after a long and drawn out process.

The Championship club have been on the hunt for a boss for a while now and after it seemed the former Man United coach would be snubbing the role, he has instead taken it and will make Boro his first club in management.

The second tier outfit were certainly in need of a change at the top when it comes to their results this season. The side have aspirations of being promoted back into the Premier League but so far, those dreams are not being realised.

They’ve fallen down the Championship table and are looking closer to a potential relegation than they are a top six or promotion spot right now. Even though Chris Wilder has plenty of experience of being an EFL manager and leading a team in the league – especially to a promotion – he didn’t quite click with the club.

Plenty of supporters didn’t want to see Wilder exit the club but with the manager now out the door, the era of Carrick leadership has begun at the Riverside Stadium and now that he has been appointed, here are two Middlesbrough issues he will have to fix.

1. Find a way to win away from home

One of the issues that Carrick will have to deal with right away is finding a way for his new team to win and pick up more points away from the Riverside Stadium.

They’ve struggled in general this season but their form at home has been far superior so far. They’ve lost only two games that they’ve played on their own patch but when they’ve had to go on their travels, they’ve only won once and have picked up just four points in total.

Carrick then needs to implement a plan away from the Riverside that can make his team more solid and harder to break down. They need to play away fixtures without fear or at the very least, set up to be defensively sound enough to hold onto draws and pick up points.

If Carrick can do that, then they should start to rise up the table.

2. Turn possession into goals

Middlesbrough have been one of the best teams in the Championship when it comes to holding onto the ball and dominating possession, as showcased by the fact they are ranked fifth in the standings with an average of 55.4%.

However, when you take a look at their other stats, they’re all off. They manage only 1.2 goals per game ranking them 16th and they have only 3.4 shots on target per game, ranking them 17th. When you also throw in their xG stat of 22.1 which would see them in third based on goals they should have scored and it screams of needing to do more with the ball.

Carrick needs to get a tune then out of his strikers and the players on the ball. They’ve shown they can pass the ball about well and control games but they have had barely any chances and cannot convert those into goals when they do get them.

The new manager needs to instil some confidence in the forward line then and ensure that possession does then lead to goals in fixtures for the club this season.