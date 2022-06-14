2 immediate Burnley dilemmas Vincent Kompany will have to tackle straight away

Burnley today confirmed that former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany is to be their new first-team manager.

The 36-year-old heads to Turf Moor having cut his coaching teeth for three years in Belgium, first as a player-coach, then as a full-time manager.

During his time at Anderlecht, Kompany achieved league finishes of 8th, 4th and 3rd, which is tangible evidence of the steady improvement at the club throughout his time there.

The former Manchester City skipper will now put his skills to the test in the Championship – a totally different environment to the one he faced overseas.

That said, there are already some big dilemmas facing the new Clarets’ boss upon his arrival at Turf Moor.

Wout Weghorst situation

Following Burnley’s relegation, their ‘big’ players were always likely to depart the club one way or the other.

We have seen plenty announced to be departing at the end of their current contracts already, but one player not in that scenario, but pushing for a move, is Wout Weghorst.

Weghorst was a major January signing for the Clarets after they sold Chris Wood to Newcastle, but the Dutch forward failed to live up to expectations.

Despite having had a fantastic goal record in the Bundesliga, the 29-year-old scored just twice in his 20 Premier League outings, contributing little to Burnley’s survival chances.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Burnley’s best players during their time in the EFL – Can you score 100% correct?

It is one thing for Weghorst to demand a transfer behind the scenes, but he has publicly spoken about his desire to leave, which is never a good situation to put the club in, particularly with so long remaining on his contract.

With Weghorst not wanting to be at the club, Kompany must move him on as soon as possible, and before pre-season begins, if possible.

That way, Weghorst’s situation does not leak into the Burnley dressing room, which is already likely to be low on morale following their relegation.

Central defence

As mentioned above, some key players have already departed Turf Moor this summer due to expiring contracts, and two of those are James Tarkowski and Ben Mee.

The pair have been a relative mainstay at the back in recent seasons for Burnley, and Kompany certainly has a job on his hands to replace them.

At present, the club have just two senior central defenders on their books, one of which is Kevin Long, who has featured extremely sparingly for the club over the last five seasons.

The other, Nathan Collins, is the subject of reported transfer interest, which has only served to worsen Kompany’s current predicament.

It has been reported that Manchester City starlet Taylor Harwood-Bellis could be loaned to the club for the season, but even then, Burnley are likely to need at least two further additions at centre-half this summer.

Having played in the position himself, Kompany is likely to have a good eye for central defenders, but what funds are available for him to bring them in remains to be seen.