2 Hull City youngsters who look set for a very bright future in the game

Hull City will be determined to build upon their recent victory over Barnsley when they host Birmingham City at the MKM Stadium on Saturday.

The Tigers eased the pressure that was starting to build on manager Grant McCann by sealing a crucial three points in their showdown with the Tykes before the international break.

Currently 22nd in the Championship, Hull could leapfrog Peterborough United and Cardiff City in the league standings if they beat the Blues this weekend.

Having opted to turn to academy graduates such as Jacob Greaves and Keane Lewis-Potter for inspiration in recent years, it will be intriguing to see whether Hull decide to continue to give their homegrown players the chance to impress at this level.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO Hull youngsters who could be set for a very bright future in the game…

Harry Wood

Loaned out by Hull to Scunthorpe United in the summer transfer window, Harry Wood has managed to demonstrate some signs of promise during the 2021/22 campaign.

The midfielder has made nine appearances in all competitions for the Iron and recently registered an assist in the club’s EFL Trophy clash with Doncaster Rovers.

By continuing to play on a regular basis at senior level for Scunthorpe, Wood is likely to make progress in terms of his development which will put him in good stead for when he returns to Hull next year.

Will Jarvis

Utilised predominantly at youth level by Hull this season, Will Jarvis has recently demonstrated some encouraging signs for the club’s Under-23 side.

The 18-year-old forward netted a brace in the Tigers’ 3-2 victory over North Ferriby last month and was handed the chance to impress at senior level earlier this year during his side’s clashes with Derby County and Wigan Athletic.

Whilst he has yet to establish himself as a regular member of Hull’s match-day squad, Jarvis could be given more opportunities by McCann to prove himself if he continues to score goals on a regular basis for the club’s youth outfit in the coming months.