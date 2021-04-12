2 Hull City wonderkids we could see emerge and save the club a lot of money this summer

Hull City will be looking to win promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking under the management of Grant McCann.

The Tigers were relegated from the second-tier after a hugely disappointing second-half of the season, which saw them drop into League One.

But they’re well-placed to return to the Championship this term, with McCann’s side sat top of the League One table, and eight points clear of third-placed Sunderland, with five matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

It could be an interesting summer ahead for the Tigers if they are to win promotion back into the second-tier, as McCann looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the 2021/22 season.

We take a look at TWO Hull City wonderkids we could see emerge and save the club a considerable amount of money this summer, as they look to force themselves into the starting XI on a regular basis.

Find out who they are, below…

Billy Chadwick

Chadwick has been with Hull City for a number of years now, and has gone on to make nine appearances for the club’s senior team.

But he has found regular game time with the first-team hard to come by in recent months, which is understandable, as Grant McCann has stronger options available to him at this moment in time.

The forward was sent out on loan to FC Halifax Town in the 2020/21 season for a short-spell with the Vanarama National League side, but has since had that spell extended until the end of this year’s campaign.

He’ll be hoping to finish the season strongly, in the hope of forcing his way into the Hull first-team at the earliest of opportunities.

James Scott

Scott has made 17 league appearances this term, although he’s struggled to force his way into the starting XI this season, making just three starts in total.

The Scotsman will be hoping he’s given the opportunity to impress in the first-team heading into their final five matches of this year’s campaign though, as they battle to win promotion into the Championship at the first time of asking, after their relegation into the third-tier last term.

Scott could prove to be the ideal option to have challenging the likes of Keane Lewis-Potter for his spot in the Hull City starting XI moving forwards in future seasons.