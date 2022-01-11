2 Hull City transfer sagas to keep an eye on this week

Championship side Hull City are currently enduring a very uncertain transfer window, with ownership uncertainty continuing to engulf life at the MKM Stadium.

Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali is within touching distance of completing the takeover of the East Yorkshire side to bring the Allam family’s 11-year reign to an end, giving the club a fresh start after being up for sale for over seven of those years.

Currently though, the Tigers are under a transfer embargo and have been since the summer after taking out a loan from the Premier League and EFL to cope with the costs of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This has altered manager Grant McCann’s plans in terms of recruitment during this month, with the Championship side looking to strengthen their side in a bid to maintain their second-tier status after a mixed opening half of the 2021/22 campaign.

A resurgence in November has given them a real chance of remaining afloat in the division, but with four months left to go, they will know there’s plenty of time for the likes of Derby County, Barnsley and Peterborough United to have their own exceptional run of form and put City in real danger of relegation back to the third tier.

But their imminent takeover may set them free from the shackles of their current embargo, allowing them to target a wider pool of players and that can only help the club’s recruitment team.

Departures could also be on the way though, and considering both incomings and outgoings, we’re taking a look at two Hull transfer sagas you should be monitoring this week.

Giles pursuit

Hull City are one of three Championship clubs interested in recruiting Wolverhampton Wanderers man Ryan Giles on loan, according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Cardiff City, performing well in the Welsh capital despite their current position and recording nine assists in 21 league appearances.

However, he was recalled by his parent club and could potentially be available for a temporary return to the Championship as the midfielder seeks to maximise his game time for the sake of his development.

The Tigers are likely to face a fight for his signature though with Swansea City and Queens Park Rangers also thought to be monitoring his situation at Molineux.

On a loan deal, this deal could potentially be struck within the club’s current embargo rules and he would certainly be a suitable signing for McCann’s men having already operated in a back five system for the Bluebirds this term.

And a departure from the West Midlands looks likely having been an unused substitute in Wanderers’ FA Cup tie against Sheffield United at the weekend.

Morita to join?

The Championship side are also reported to be interested in Japanese international Hidemasa Morita, who currently plies his trade with Santa Clara in Portugal.

As per Record (via Sport Witness), it would take a sizeable €5m to lure him to the MKM Stadium, a deal they may not be able to complete until after Ilicali’s takeover considering the nature of this potential agreement.

However, this deal could move very quickly with this takeover potentially imminent and may signal a shift in the club’s transfer strategy with the Tigers recruiting their players solely from England during the summer.

Captain Richie Smallwood and Greg Docherty are two of the first names on the teamsheet at this stage, so it will certainly be interesting to see how the midfield tussle develops if the midfielder was to arrive in Yorkshire.

And this makes this potential move worth monitoring.