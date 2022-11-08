2 Hull City selection dilemmas Liam Rosenior is facing ahead of tonight’s clash with Cardiff

Hull City will be looking to build upon the point that they earned in their recent showdown with Millwall by securing a positive result in tonight’s clash with Cardiff City.

The Tigers produced a resilient display at The Den after Oscar Estupinan was shown a red card in the first-half of this fixture.

Currently 21st in the Championship, Hull will move to within striking distance of the Bluebirds if they seal a victory at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Having witnessed his side’s performance last weekend, it will be interesting to see whether Rosenior opts to make any considerable alterations to his starting eleven this evening.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two Hull selection dilemmas Rosenior is facing ahead of this particular clash…

Who will replace Estupinan in the striker position?

With Estupinan set to miss the next three games due to suspension, Hull will need their other attacking players to step up to the mark in his absence.

Not being able to call upon the Colombian is a blow for the Tigers as he has managed to find the back of the net on eight occasions this season.

Rosenior may opt to utilise Ryan Longman in the striker position as the 21-year-old has featured in this role during the current campaign.

Having netted in Hull’s clashes with Blackpool and Rotherham United last month, Longman will be confident in his ability to cause issues for Cardiff’s defenders tonight.

Will Ozan Tufan be handed a chance to impress?

After starting for Hull in their 3-1 defeat to Middlesbrough, Ozan Tufan was forced to watch on from the bench last weekend as Dimitrios Pelkas featured in the advanced central role behind Estupinan.

Whereas Tufan may not make a return to the starting eleven this evening, he could potentially be given the opportunity to impress as a substitute by Rosenior.

Having managed to score three goals in the Championship since sealing a move to the MKM Stadium in the summer transfer window, it is abundantly clear that the 27-year-old is capable of delivering the goods at this level.

By producing an eye-catching cameo display this evening, Tufan will boost his chances of featuring regularly over the course of the coming months.

