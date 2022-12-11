2 Hull City players whose contract situation should be a priority

Hull City’s Championship campaign finally gets back underway later today with a trip to Watford this afternoon.

Both sides will be well rested due to the World Cup break, which should make for a good clash in WD18.

With that said, both sides will have one eye on January, where any of their players currently on expiring contracts can be offered pre-contract agreements from other clubs.

At Hull, there are plenty of first team players who see their deals expire in the summer of 2023, which means the club likely have some tough decisions to make in the coming days and weeks.

With that said, though, here are the two players whose contract situation should be addressed as a priority, in our opinion.

Lewie Coyle

One player currently on the books at Hull City and who see their contract expire next summer is Lewie Coyle, as per Transfermarkt.

Given he is the club captain at present, you would assume he should be high on the priority list for contract talks at present.

Coyle has played 18 times in the Championship so far this campaign, starting most of those until recently losing his place due to Cyrus Christie.

That doesn’t mean his time at the club is finished, though, and as such, Hull should absolutely be prioritising getting this deal done as soon as they can.

Alfie Jones

Central defender Alfie Jones is another player whose current deal expires in the summer of 2023.

The club may be more relaxed on this one given that they have the option to extend it for a further year, but, do they really want to head into the summer with just one year remaining on his deal?

The 25-year-old has been a mainstay in the side so far this campaign, making 19 Championship.

Indeed, although he does have the option, due to his importance in this side at present, it could be wise for Hull to seek an extension beyond just one further year.