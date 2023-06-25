It remains to be seen how busy of a summer transfer window it will be at Hull City, with the Tigers looking to go better than last season's 16th-placed finish.

The summer transfer window is now open and there has been some movement on the transfer front within the Championship, in what is set to be a rather competitive division.

Despite the league looking a little tougher than previous years, the Tigers will be confident that they can build on the last campaign and at least compete at the right end of the table.

Whilst we wait for the summer window to fully start moving, here, we take a look at two Hull City players whose careers are at a real crossroads...

Which 2 Hull City players' careers are at a real crossroads?

Jacob Greaves

Jacob Greaves is someone who could generate a fair amount of interest during this summer transfer window, with the Hull defender emerging on the radar at Middlesbrough last summer.

Left-sided centre-backs remain in rather short supply, whilst the 22-year-old has also proven to be a real source of versatility for the Tigers, operating at a high level of performance as a left-back during the 2022/23 campaign.

Given his age, ability in the here and now, incredibly high ceiling and adaptability, it would be no surprise if the defender is on a number of lists at Premier League clubs as this transfer window progresses.

Should interest from the higher-tier emerge, it will be interesting to see what stance the Championship club will take and if Greaves is eager for a move away.

Alfie Taylor

As per a report from TEAMtalk last month, Leeds United, Leicester City and Crystal Palace have all been keping tabs on exciting Hull defender Alfie Taylor.

It is now just Palace who remain in the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if the Eagles strengthen their interest during this summer window.

The young defender is yet to feature for the Tigers at senior level, however, it has been his performances for the club's U21s that initially generated interest from what was at the time, a Premier League trio.

It remains to be seen if the three interested clubs will make a stronger move for the teenager this summer, whilst it is also unclear at this stage whether or not the Championship outfit will entertain any bids for their rising centre-back.