2 Hull City players who you’d imagine will want to leave the KCOM Stadium this summer for pastures new

Hull City are ploughing forwards in League One and Grant McCann’s side look a good bet for promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking.

A three game winning streak has seen the Tigers open up a gap at the top of the League One table again, with McCann’s men motoring onto 79 points and eight points clear of third.

There are just a handful of fixtures remaining this season and, for even the most negative Tigers fan, it’s hard to deny that Hull look to be Championship-bound.

Mallik Wilks has been a star of this season, whilst others have really chipped in and contributed to what should be a memorable campaign for the Tigers.

But what about a couple of players facing a slightly uncertain future at the KCOM Stadium?

We take a look at a couple of players that you’d imagine might be eyeing the exit door…

Max Clark

The 25-year-old hasn’t featured this season for the Tigers and remains stuck on 30 appearances for the club.

There’s also the fact that Clark’s contract with the Tigers is running down, which begs the question of what the future does actually hold for him?

It would be hard to not imagine that there’s a fresh opportunity just around the corner now.

Tom Eaves

Josh Magennis and Mallik Wilks have been the attackers driving Hull on this season, with Eaves’ role a bit-part one.

Eaves has started only six times in League One this season, scoring a respectable four goals from his 24 appearances in total.

That figure, though, is minimal compared to what Magennis and Wilks have produced.

Heading back into the Championship, is Eaves really going to become the starting striker in this Hull squad and offer McCann enough to establish the Tigers again?

You fear not, which might lead to a move.