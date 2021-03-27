2 Hull City players who will surely be eyeing a summer exit from the KCOM Stadium

It looks set to be an exciting end to the season for Hull City.

Sitting top of the League One table, five points clear of the play-off places, the Tigers are well in the hunt for an immediate return to the Championship this season.

As a result, the focus for the majority of those associated with the club will undoubtedly be on picking up as many points as they can between now and the end of the season.

However, it is possible that for some players, attentions will already be starting to turn towards the summer transfer window, and a potential departure from the KCOM Stadium.

Here, we’ve taken a look at two Hull players who may well be considering a move elsewhere come the end of this season.

Mallik Wilks

It’s been an impressive season so far for Wilks, who is Hull’s top scorer with 17 goals in 35 league games, something which is now attracting attention from elsewhere.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, Wilks’ form for the Tigers across the course of the campaign, has seen Premier League side Burnley start to take an interest in a potential summer move for the striker.

The prospect of making the step up to English football’s top-flight for the first time in his career will no doubt be tempting for the 22-year-old, and could make it difficult for the Tigers to retain the services of beyond this summer, even if they do win promotion to the Championship.

Max Clark

Things haven’t quite gone to plan for Clark since he returned to Hull back in February on a deal until the end of the season.

The left-back has yet to make a single appearance for the Tigers in that time, with Callum Elder retaining his spot as the club’s first choice on the left of defence in that time.

With that in mind, as well as the fact that Hull are reportedly interested in FC Dordrecht’s former Arsenal academy left-back Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill, and it seems as though Clark’s prospects at the KCOM are not particularly promising, meaning he could be well advised to assess his options elsewhere.