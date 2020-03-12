2 Hull City players who will be pushing for a recall this weekend

It’s safe to say that it’s been a miserable 2020 for Hull City and their supporters as they continue to slide down the Championship table at an alarming rate.

The Tigers sold influential pair Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki late into the January transfer window, which seems to have had a negative impact on the current playing squad.

Grant McCann has had to deal with a number of injury problems for much of this year’s campaign, but that can’t be much of an excuse, as his side are winless in their last 12 matches.

They’re currently sat 21st in the Championship table, and are just two points clear of the relegation zone in the second-tier, which will have the club’s supporters rightly fearing an almost previously unthinkable relegation into League One.

Hull have a crucial game in their season this weekend, as they prepare to take on relegation rivals Charlton Athletic at the KCOM Stadium.

We look at TWO Hull City players that will be pushing for a recall into the starting XI for their game against Charlton Athletic this weekend.

Marcus Maddison

Maddison simply has to be given an opportunity to impress in the starting XI for Hull this weekend.

He arrived on loan from League One side Peterborough United in the January transfer window, but has made just four league starts for Grant McCann’s side.

He makes things happen when going forward for the Tigers, and will be keen to prove himself in the Championship ahead of a potential permanent move in the summer.

Keane Lewis-Potter

Lewis-Potter has been impressive in his breakthrough season into the Hull first-team, and he could be in line to return to the starting XI for this one.

Hull need a player that can make things happen, and are hungry to make a positive impact in matches, and Lewis-Potter could be the player to do just that.

The likes of Mallik Wilks could be sweating over their starting spot with the youngster eyeing a spot in Grant McCann’s starting XI this weekend.

