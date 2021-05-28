2 Hull City players who may never put on a Tigers shirt again and why

Hull City are preparing for life back in the Championship after bouncing back up in style and scooping the League One title en route.

Grant McCann’s focus will now be on preparing for life back in the second tier and he’ll want to leave no stone unturned given his last action at that level as Tigers boss saw them drop out of the division.

With that in mind, it could be a busy summer at the KCOM Stadium and that will likely mean a few departures as well as new arrivals.

Hull’s retained list was confirmed earlier in the month but we’ve highlighted two current players that may never put on a Tigers shirt again…

Callum Elder

Callum Elder was in breathtaking form in 2020/21, adding a goal and 11 assists from left-back as he caused havoc on that flank.

Defensively he was a key performer as well – finishing among the squad’s top five players in terms of average tackles and interceptions per game (Whoscored) – but it seems his performances have not gone unnoticed.

A string of Championship clubs have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old, including Cardiff City, Derby County, Preston North End, and Huddersfield Town.

Elder still has a year left on his deal with Hull, plus a further year option, but should a significant offer be made the Tigers may be tempted to cash in.

If the Australian has his head turned by one of the more established Championship clubs, they may feel their decision has been made for them.

Richie Smallwood

The Hull captain missed part of their 2020/21 promotion-winning campaign due to suspension and injury but his influence on the side was still vital.

The central midfielder helped to control games and is a key figure in the dressing room.

Richie Smallwood is an experienced head at Championship level, with more than 200 appearances in the division to his name, but could be on the move as he has emerged as an Ipswich Town target.

According to EADT, Ipswich view him as a good midfield option and Smallwood is open to the move – though nothing concrete is yet to materialise.

He may have only joined last summer but it seems the 30-year-old may have pulled on a Tigers shirt for the last time.