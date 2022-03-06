2 Hull City players who may be looking for a move away this summer and why

Hull City could be in for a busy summer as new owner Acun Illicali looks to build a side capable of promotion.

The new owner will be looking to spend this summer as the wants to see his club get into the top division sooner rather than later.

It was reported recently as well that Hull’s budget will significantly increase in the summer due ‘an alteration in the business model’.

With that in mind, it could pave the way for a number of players to move on, paving the way for a raft of new signings.

With a new manager in place of Shota Arveladze in as well, he’ll want to shape the squad his way after inheriting a group of players signed by Grant McCann.

With that in mind, we take a look at TWO players who could look to move on come the summer.

Mallik Wilks

The former Leeds and Barnsley man has yet to convince a Championship level. His spells in League One with Hull and Doncaster have been positive, but the attacker is yet to replicate that form at a higher level.

Wilks has only played six minutes under new boss Arveladze after sustaining an injury in December and it may be too soon for the Georgian to judge him.

However, three goals in 20 appearances this season is not entirely convincing form for a player approaching his peak years.

That being said, Wilks will get the chance to convince his new boss he’s got what it takes to feature in the next chapter for the Tigers. But, time is running out and he could be one of those that could make way for fresh faces.

Couple that with Wilks’ deal expiring in the summer, the club could decide against taking up his one year option.

Tom Eaves

Hull’s current squad isn’t packed with experience but one of those that does possess that attribute is Tom Eaves.

He’s a player that has proved incredibly useful over the years with his aerial threat and ability to be a threat inside the box.

His Championship record though does leave a lot to be desired having only scored eight goals in 66 appearances, but has made a significant impact since December.

The striker’s contract though is due to expire this summer and like Wilks, he could move on to pave way for new additions into this side. Couple that with his appearances being mostly off the bench under Arveladze, his days at the MKM Stadium could be coming to an end.