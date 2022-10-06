2 Hull City players who could really do with a loan move away in January

It’s been a disappointing few weeks for Hull City which has seen Shota Arveladze depart the club.

The Tigers lost five league games in a row before Wednesday night’s comeback win at home to Wigan Athletic.

That victory moved the team to 17th in the Championship table, four points clear of the relegation zone.

A new managerial appointment is on the horizon, with Andy Dawson currently in charge on an interim basis.

Whoever comes in next will have to take a good look at the squad to see which players will become key parts of his future plans.

Here are two youngsters at the club who could really do with a loan move away in the January transfer window…

Matty Jacob

The 21-year old has yet to feature for Hull this season as he attempts to break through into the first team squad.

The defender faces stiff competition for a place in the team, and found himself out of favour under Arveladze.

Perhaps an incumbent manager may decide to give the youngster a chance in the first team.

However, if he is to break into senior level football then he will likely have to take a step down the English pyramid, which a loan move would help to supply.

Jevon Mills

Mills has joined Gateshead on loan until January and has featured three times for the side since arriving at the start of September.

The Irishman’s performances likely won’t see him earn a place into the Hull lineup just yet.

However, another loan move, perhaps back to Gateshead, could help him to continue his development.

At only 19-years old, there is surely no rush to get the defender into the Tigers first team set-up, so gaining more experience at senior level should be his aim once he arrives back from Gateshead at the turn of the year.