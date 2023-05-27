Hull City will be looking to continue their transition under Liam Rosenior after he guided them to Championship safety last season.

It was a summer of upheaval for the Tigers this time last year as owner Acun Ilicali invested heavily in the playing squad under Shota Arveladze.

However, that didn't help the former Rangers forward as he was soon replaced by Rosenior after a poor start to the season. Rosenior eventually guided Hull to safety comfortably, giving him plenty of time to concentrate one what happens next for the club.

Who could leave Hull City this summer?

There is likely to be more movement within the squad, with several players having already been released including Callum Elder and Tyler Smith, as well as the return of several loan players to their parent clubs.

With more departures likely as Rosenior puts his stamp on this squad, we've decided to take a look at who else may follow Elder through the exit door.

Tobias Figueiredo

Tobias Figueiredo arrived last summer as a more experienced defensive head within a Hull side that lacked senior figures within their backline.

The 29-year-old arrived from Nottingham Forest but failed to impress last season. He featured 22 times in the league during the 2022/23 second-tier campaign with game time becoming even more limited under Liam Rosenior's stewardship. Subsequently, he managed just seven minutes of league action during the second half of the season.

Given his lack of football, at a prime age of 29, Figueiredo may be eager to move on and challenge for regular football elsewhere when the window opens. It will also free up funds for Rosenior to capture other targets, which will undoubtedly factor into his thinking.

Could Ryan Woods also leave Hull?

Ryan Woods has struggled this season for consistency since his summer move from Birmingham City.

The technically-gifted central midfielder arrived at the MKM Stadium in what felt like a surprise move, penning down a three-year deal. He started the campaign as a regular.

However, with Rosenior heading in somewhat of a different direction, the 29-year-old has fallen down the pecking order, appearing just seven times from the bench since the turn of the year.

In what is a very similar situation to Figueiredo, Woods is at an age where playing regular football could drive him to push for a summer exit. Coupled with Rosenior wanting to streamline his squad, both players are likely to depart this summer.