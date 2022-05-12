2 Hull City players to watch out for next season

All things considered, it was a decent return for Hull City on their Championship return.

After winning promotion to the second-tier as League One champions last season, the Tigers managed a respectable 19th placed Championship finish – well clear of the relegation zone on 51 points.

With the club looking to re-establish themselves in the league, staying up this season was essential and they did so, with the help of some young stars.

The likes of Keane Lewis-Potter and Jacob Greaves were key to the Tigers’ success this campaign, and with reported Premier League interest in the pair, Hull will be looking to the next crop of young players to come through.

With that in mind, we’ve picked out two Hull City young players to keep an eye on next season.

Will Jarvis

Will Jarvis is certainly one player to keep an eye on at the club next season.

Jarvis came through the youth ranks at the club and has been on the fringes of the first team for the last two seasons.

In 2021/22, he featured once in the Championship and once in the EFL Cup for the Tigers.

At 19 years old he still has plenty to learn, so perhaps a loan deal next season could suit, but with an ability to play both centrally and on the right, Jarvis is certainly one to keep an eye on moving forwards.

Festus Arthur

Festus Arthur is another young player at Hull City to keep an eye on next campaign.

The centre-back featured three times for the Tigers this campaign, as well as spending a portion of the season out on loan at Barrow.

Having racked up nine League Two appearances, and three in the EFL trophy, it has certainly been a year of development for the German defender and he will no doubt be looking to kick on once again in 2022/23.

To do that at Hull City might be a big ask, but a loan to a League One club and another step up in levels would certainly be worth something keeping an eye on next campaign.