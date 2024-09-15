Despite the vast amount of changes in the squad, Hull City still have an abundance of players who will be integral to the club's aims across the season.

Tim Walter replaced several high-profile outgoings with 15 signings of his own across his maiden summer transfer window in the English game, before continuing to bolster the Tigers' ranks in the free agent market, signing Colombian midfielder Steven Alzate - formerly of Brighton and Hove Albion - on a two-year deal.

Hull City - 2024 Summer Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Ryan Giles Luton Town Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Permanent Marvin Mehlem SV Darmstadt Permanent Anthony Racioppi Young Boys Permanent Liam Millar FC Basel Permanent Finley Burns Man City Loan Mason Burstow Chelsea Permanent Charlie Hughes Wigan Athletic Permanent Oscar Zambrano L.D.U Quito Loan Chris Bedia Union Berlin Loan Gustavo Puerta Bayer Leverkusen Loan Carl Rushworth Brighton Loan Kasey Palmer Coventry City Permanent Mohamed Belloumi Farense Permanent Abu Kamara Norwich City Permanent Steven Alzate - (Free Agent) Permanent

Despite beginning the season in inconsistent fashion whilst adjusting to the German's methods, there is a belief among the squad that fortunes will turn in the near future and City will compete for a play-off spot once again, after falling short at the final hurdle under Liam Rosenior last season.

Of course, there isn't room for everyone in Walter's 18-man matchday squad, meaning that some who remained a part of the wider collective after the closing of business on August 30th will see their gametime heavily restricted in the coming months, especially with Hull just having the Championship to focus on at this moment in time.

With that being said, Football League World has pinpointed a duo who will potentially be looking to move away from the club in some capacity when transfer activity resumes in the New Year.

Harvey Cartwright

Harvey Cartwright finds himself at the stage of his career where regular first-team football is paramount, having struggled to break into the first-team picture at the MKM Stadium under a handful of managers.

The Grimsby-born shot-stopper has previously been held in high regard when it comes to potential, having featured for England at U18 and U20 level, with the latter of those coming in March 2022, just a month after making his only competitive appearances in Black and Amber to date against Queens Park Rangers and Barnsley, as a result of an injury to former Tiger, Matt Ingram.

Cartwright was then sent out on loan to Peterborough United under former Hull boss Grant McCann, but persistent injury knockbacks limited his availability to just one appearance, which was also the same outcome of his loan spell in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign with Wycombe Wanderers.

However, the 22-year-old was able to showcase his capabilities on a regular basis with Grimsby Town last season, keeping six clean sheets in League Two, whilst making 32 appearances across all competitions.

But, upon his return, Cartwright finds himself behind the likes of Ivor Pandur, Carl Rushworth and Anthony Racioppi in the Goalkeepers Union, and the sanction of a permanent exit a year-and-a-half before the expiration of his deal could be the best possible outcome for all parties.

Andy Smith

Andy Smith finds himself in a similar predicament to Cartwright, and at the age of 23, a move away from the club for regular minutes could be the best course of action for his overall development.

Despite being involved in numerous pre-season outings under Walter, it seems highly unlikely that the centre-back will forge his way into the reckoning on a consistent basis, with Charlie Hughes, Alfie Jones and Sean McLoughlin all set to be the German's main trio of options in this department.

Smith also impressed in two loan spells with Grimsby, aiding their promotion from the National League in 2022, before making 37 appearances as the Mariners consolidated their position in the EFL the following season.

However, the defender struggled for consistency whilst on loan at Cheltenham Town in the second half of last season, making just 12 appearances as the Robins were relegated to the fourth tier.

Having only made seven appearances for Hull since his debut in the EFL Cup against Wigan Athletic in 2021, with his contract also currently expiring in 2026, an exit of some form in January should fast-track Smith towards establishing himself as a regular feature in any side in League One or League Two.