2 Hull City dilemmas that will be playing on Grant McCann’s mind over the international break

Hull City will be looking to get back to winning ways when they return to league action, with the Tigers currently on a run of no wins in their last five games.

Grant McCann’s initial task is to keep his side in the Sky Bet Championship after winning League One last season and will have been delighted with their opening day away victory at Preston North End.

However recent defeats to the likes of QPR, Derby County and Fulham have underlined that there is still a lot of work to be done before they can claim to be a comfortable Championship side again.

McCann therefore has been left with a lot to think about between now and their next game against Swansea City away.

20 quiz questions about Hull City’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Who did Hull play in their first league game of the season? Preston North End Derby County Middlesbrough Reading

Here, we take a look at TWO dilemmas that will be playing on Grant McCann’s mind over the international break.

Tyler Smith or Josh Magennis?

With Smith having arrived from Sheffield United, McCann will now have to decide if he wants to start the youngster or stick with Magennis as his first choice striker.

Both players have different qualities which add something good to the team and it appears that the Hull boss would be unwilling to play two up top at this time.

A bit of healthy competition between the duo will certainly help things and the pressure should be higher on Magennis because of his exploits last term.

It will be interesting to see which forward gets the nod over the coming weeks.

Ryan Longman or Randell Williams?

Both players arrived at the club this summer and equally have a point to prove in the continued absence of Mallik Wilks.

Longman offers a slightly different option on the right hand side because he is right footed, so therefore is more likely to get to the byline and cross.

Where as Williams is left footed and is capable of cutting in to great effect as Wilks has done over the past year or so.

With both players looking to make their mark at the MKM Stadium, it is sure to be an interesting battle to see who gets that spot along the flank.