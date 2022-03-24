2 Hull City dilemmas facing Shota Arveladze during this international break

It’s fair to say that Shota Arveladze hasn’t had the smoothest starts to life at Hull City since he replaced Grant McCann as the club’s manager in January.

The former Georgia international player was new owner Acun Ilicali’s choice to steer the ship at the Tigers going forward, but despite getting off to the perfect start against Swansea City, it has been a rocky road since.

Arveladze has taken charge of 12 matches and has won just three of those – it doesn’t appear that Hull are going to be in relegation danger by the end of the season but their downturn in form has made things more edgy.

Hull have seven league matches to contest following the international break – let’s look at two dilemmas that Arveladze will be weighing up in the next week.

A change in system?

Hull’s turn-around in form under McCann earlier in the season coincided with the Northern Irishman changing shapes from a tried and trusted 4-2-3-1, which worked so well in League One, to a 3-5-2.

Arveladze kept to that system for his first few matches before then switching to a 4-2-3-1 that is seemingly his favoured formation from years gone by at past clubs, but those four matches only yielded two points.

That prompted a change to a 3-4-2-1 formation, but even that isn’t gaining the desired results on a consistent basis.

Could Arveladze look to try something different – perhaps a 4-4-2? It’s something to ponder before the clash with Huddersfield Town next week.

Time to start Sayyadmanesh?

There was much excitement when Ilicali completed his takeover because there was an assumption that the Tigers were going to go into the Turkish market and snap up some young, exciting prospects.

They did just that when securing a loan deal for Iran international Allahyar Sayyadmanesh from Fenerbahce until the end of the season, and considering he’d scored seven goals in 16 appearances in Ukraine’s top tier there was high expectations.

Currently though, Arveladze has not really found room for the 20-year-old in his plans, having been restricted to just five substitute appearances.

The fixtures post-international break though could give him the perfect opportunity to finally find a spot in the starting 11 for Sayyadmanesh, who only has a short time remaining to prove his worth in the Championship.