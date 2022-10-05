2 Hull City dilemmas ahead of Wigan Athletic clash tonight

Andy Dawson appears set to take charge of Hull City for the final time this evening, with Pedro Martins preparing to replace him and watching on from the stands at the MKM Stadium, as per the Daily Mail.

Dawson took the reins as the Tigers went down 2-0 at home to Luton Town on Friday evening and will be desperate to yield a positive result against newly promoted Wigan Athletic.

Hull have conceded two or more goals in each of their last seven games in the Championship, and there lies a huge part of the reason that they have dropped like a lead balloon in terms of the league standings.

If results go against them the Tigers could fall into the relegation zone this evening, putting more immediate pressure on whoever Shota Arveladze’s full time replacement turns out to be.

Here, we have taken a look at two dilemmas they will have in facing Leam Richardson’s Latics…

Shape

Martins deployed a four at the back formation in guiding Olympiacos to the Greek Super League title last season, and if he is the manager to come in at Hull, it is likely that type of system is preferred.

Which means that, it could be counter-productive for Dawson to go back to a defensive trio, despite the defeat to Luton.

Martins will most likely have a system in mind that will get the most out of the large squad potentially set to be at his disposal, and Dawson should probably listen to that advice if the deal is complete.

Full backs

Hull are not able to hurt teams in wide areas the way that some of their second tier counterparts are able to, due to the lack of creativity from their full backs.

Brandon Fleming’s injury at the start of this season has seen Callum Elder come back into the side, which is a downgrade in terms of his attacking capabilities, while Cyrus Christie has been playing second fiddle to captain Lewie Coyle.

Christie has demonstrated his class in the Championship over many years and was a key asset for Swansea City in a wing back role last term.

Wigan are hardly prolific in front of goal and providing further attacking threat in the full back positions could go some way to exciting the crowd this evening.