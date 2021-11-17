2 Huddersfield Town youngsters who look set for a very bright future in the game

As is the case in football, there are always promising young talents pushing through at most clubs throughout the EFL.

Just as one player bursts onto the scene, the next is right behind him waiting for their chance to shine on the big stage.

At Huddersfield, there are a number of faces that could end up in first-team contention in the near future (or, if not with the Terriers, then elsewhere).

Here then, are two youngsters who look set for a bright future in the game.

Ben Jackson

Jackson has already played in the league for Huddersfield but still classes as a young talent, as he is technically not a squad or first-team regular as of yet and has instead spent a lot of time playing for their Under-23 side.

He’s looked solid for them in the academy and it prompted Bolton to give him a chance for them in League Two and although he ultimately only made five appearances for Wanderers, he did look bright for them when given the chance.

He already has some level of EFL experience on his side then, which should serve him better when he eventually does break into the Terriers’ first-team.

Either way, he looks like he possesses a fair amount of potential and at 20 years of age, we could see him play a part for Huddersfield soon.

Kian Harratt

Moving further up the field now and another talent is Harratt, who plays as a forward for the club’s reserve side.

He too has experience of competitive action, having spent some time out on loan at Harrogate when they were in the National League as a 17-year-old.

Although he only got 44 minutes of action with the team who are now in League Two, he showed plenty of promise during his time there and was only very young.

The experience is bound to have helped him going forward and he continues to bag on a regular basis for the side’s B team.

If he can keep up those superb levels for the academy team, then it may see him given more of a chance in the first-team in the future too.