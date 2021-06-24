2 Huddersfield Town youngsters we could see breakthrough in the 2021/22 season

Huddersfield Town will be looking to build further under Carlos Corberan next season after the Spaniard endured a testing first campaign in charge of the Terriers.

The Yorkshire club only just staved off the threat of relegation as they stayed up by the skin of their teeth in the Sky Bet Championship and will be looking to avoid any repeat of that heading into the 2021/22 campaign.

Huddersfield have already got their summer recruitment drive underway, with the club quickly bringing in Jordan Rhodes, Matty Pearson, Lee Nicholls, Josh Ruffels and Ollie Turton in from Sheffield Wednesday, Luton Town, MK Dons, Oxford United and Blackpool respectively.

Meanwhile there is also the likelihood of some of the club’s younger talents being thrust into the limelight as they look to utilise the full range of options available to them.

Here, we take a look at TWO Huddersfield Town youngsters that we could see breakthrough in the 2021/22 season…

Scott High

High has already been rewarded with a breakthrough of sorts, with the 20-year-old having featured on 14 occasions at first team level last term, but next season could be the one in which he really shines.

Something of a hybrid midfield player, the Dewsbury born man is capable of playing as an out and out number 10m whilst also slotting into a deeper role as an eight.

The Terriers are expecting to lose Lewis O’Brien this summer, with Premier League Burnley having been linked with the player in the past, meaning that High could fill the gap in the engine room if he departs.

After signing a new contract, 2021/22 is set to be a big year for this exciting prospect.

Danny Grant

Grant is another player who could well make the step up to first team level after making the move to Yorkshire from Ireland back in January.

A player who possessed a highlights reel to die for when he signed from Bohemians, the exciting winger sustained an injury almost straight after coming in and will now be looking to make up for lost time in the upcoming season.

Initially he is expected to feature for the under-23s, but if he hits the ground running, he could soon be integrated into Corberan’s first team plans.

Capable of creating and scoring goals at will, the Irishman should fit in nicely to his manager’s style of play moving forwards.